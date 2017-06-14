VT’s Northeast Kingdom in the Sights of the Media

Some people think the Northeast Kingdom is in the middle of nowhere – a boring place where nothing happens. Don’t tell the U.S. media, or the worldwide media that, because, for good or bad, they are intrigued by this region of the state.

I can’t count the number of reporters I’ve been interviewed by (or helped find subjects to interview) – including from the History Channel to reporters from such countries as Russia, South Korea, and a few weeks ago two reporters from the DailyMail out of England showed up at my door. Most are here for totally different reasons. I am now working with a group out of Australia who are producing a show for the Discovery Network. Their focus is on world famous scientists – their inventions, and where they are today. One person they plan to focus on is Dr. Gerald Bull.

From the early1960s to 1979, Dr. Bull headed up the Space Research Corporation (SRC ) which was located on a 6,000-acre tract of land that straddled the international border at Jay, Vermont, and

Highwater, Quebec. A wide array of munitions—long-range artillery shells and big guns and cannons capable of delivering their deadly cargo with pinpoint accuracy—were developed and produced there and sold around the world. SRC also conducted research and developed technology for many peaceful purposes, including space missions and to help air traffic controllers better do their jobs at airports around the world. His team also worked to develop technology to help shoot down incoming intercontinental missiles. To make a “LONG” story short, a story I have written extensively about, Dr. Bull was assassinated on March 22, 1990, apparently by the Israeli secret service – the Mossad. It is believed that he was taken out by the Israelis because he was helping then president of Iraq, Saddam Husain, produce an enormous supergun built against a mountain. If completed, the gun would have been able to lob artillery into downtown Tel Aviv in Israel. These are some photos of SRC.

Yes, stories abound here in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom.