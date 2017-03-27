Two Inspirational Lawmen

The story made me think of my friend, Tony O’Connor of Derby. He lost three limbs –two legs and an arm in 1966, not in combat, but in an accident. As with Mr. Ferreira, Tony didn’t let the loss of his limbs from allowing him to become a lawman. Tony retired after a long career as an officer with U.S. Immigration’s. In knowing Tony, and in listening to Mr. Ferreira talk, I know the two men would really like each other. They both seem to have the same attitude on life.
Tony truly is an inspiration to many people, including me. For people who don’t really know him, they might not know he walks on prosthetic legs because after wearing them for so many years, they are so much part of him. Although he is unable to wear a prosthetic arm in place of his missing arm, he has never let that get in his way of him living a rich and fulfilling life. Besides being a career lawman, he has been married for four decades (God Bless you Gigi for surviving that), he is a father and a grandfather. He is also a champion golfer and racquetball player. In addition, for many years he has volunteered his time with new amputees to encourage them there is life following a loss of a limb, even three limbs. Tony is also an inspirational speaker, and in his retirement, he is a stand-up comedian. During the winter months, he takes his comedy act around Florida, often finding humor in being an amputee.
People like Mr. Ferreira and Tony simply amaze me. They were dealt a bad hand and made the best of it, inspiring so many people around them.
This is a link to an article that was written about Tony in Florida in 2013: HERE