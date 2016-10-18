The History and Loss of the Robillard Flats Round Barn in VT’s Northland Journal

The December issue of Vermont’s Northland Journal will include an article about the history and loss of the Robillard Flats round barn in Irasburg. Built in 1908 by George Metcalf, Guy and Helen Robillard bought the farm in 1960 (there were other owners in between) followed by their son and his wife, Bernard and Denise Robillard. The round barn burned on August 23 of this year.

For the last 14 years, the Journal has been the only magazine dedicated to sharing and preserving the history and heritage of the Northeast Kingdom. The monthly magazine, which comes in both print and electronic versions, is filled with stories of the Kingdom from an earlier time as told by the people who lived it. Each issue is also filled with historic photos of the tri-county region.

