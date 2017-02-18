Stephen Henesy Takes Charge of the Newport, VT, Station of the U.S. Border Patrol

There is a lot of talk in the news about issues facing the southern border, including the possibility of building a wall in an attempt to keep people from illegally entering the United States. For the most part, it’s a different world here on the northern border.

In the coming days, the guest on the Northeast Kingdom Voice television show will be Stephen Henesy, the new patrol agent in charge of the Newport station of the U.S. Border Patrol. He’ll talk about his new position, and he’ll provide a glimpse into what it is like to patrol the Vermont/Quebec border.

The Northeast Kingdom Voice, which is hosted by Scott Wheeler, the publisher of Vermont Northland Journal, airs every week on NEK-TV in Orleans County on Channel 17 on Monday at 6 p.m. and Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.. The show will also be posted on Vermont’s Northland Journal’s website in the next week.