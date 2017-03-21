Recognizing a Community Leader on World Down Syndrome Day

“Down syndrome is not a disease or something you can catch , it’s not a flu or stomach bug , it’s genetic , it’s chromosomal , something you have to be born with , so stop judging us for something we are born with , stop using the r word , stop giving us weird looks , we’re normal just like you , we might talk different , we might look different , but our hearts are the same , our dreams are the same , our lives are the same , we fall in love , we have relationships , we will be able get married , we will have jobs , we will be able to have kids , we will be able to have a house together , that’s the next step we all want , and soon will have. We are lovable , we are kind , we are gentle , we are caring , we are smart , we are able , we are important to everyday life , to society , to our families , to our friends , they are blessed to have us and vice versa. Let’s rise up , let’s use our voice , let’s stand up together hand in hand , and say give us our rights , we are important here , when we do this together , we can be unstoppable.”