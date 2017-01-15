March Issue of VT’s Northland Journal to Feature Sugaring

Sugaring season in Vermont isn’t far away. The March issue of our monthly magazine, Vermont’s Northland Journal, will feature sugaring in VT’s Northeast Kingdom.

For the last 14 years, the Journal has been the only magazine dedicated to sharing and preserving the history and heritage of the Northeast Kingdom. The monthly magazine, which comes in both print and electronic versions, is filled with stories of the Kingdom from an earlier time as told by the people who lived it. Each issue is also filled with historic photos of the tri-county region. Check out our website HERE