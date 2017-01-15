Vermont's Northland Journal

March Issue of VT’s Northland Journal to Feature Sugaring

The Hollis Ames sugarhouse was located on the Bates Hill Road connecting Derby and Holland

Sugaring season in Vermont isn’t far away. The March issue of our monthly magazine, Vermont’s Northland Journal, will feature sugaring in VT’s Northeast Kingdom.

For the last 14 years, the Journal has been the only magazine dedicated to sharing and preserving the history and heritage of the Northeast Kingdom. The monthly magazine, which comes in both print and electronic versions, is filled with stories of the Kingdom from an earlier time as told by the people who lived it. Each issue is also filled with historic photos of the tri-county region. Check out our website HERE

If you have questions, or if you’d like to advertise in the Journal, please email northlandjournal@gmail.com .

 

 

 

 

History indicate the Abenaki taught early settlers to Vermont the art of sugaring.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sugaring is a proud tradition in Vermont. Courtesy of David Kanell

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The March issue will also include an article about Maple Grove Farms in St. Johnsbury.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Making maple candy at Maple Grove Farms in the late 1950s/early 1960s. Courtesy David Kanell.