Early Abenaki Through the Artwork of Bea Nelson

We have so much talent here in the Northeast Kingdom. The March issue of Vermont’s Northland Journal will feature the sketches of early Abenaki life by Bea Nelson of Derby. Her work and knowledge are simply amazing. It only seems fitting that her work appears in the March issue – our sugaring edition. History suggests it was the Abenaki and other Native groups who taught the first European settlers about the wonders of the sugarmaking. These are some of Bea’s artworks.

The Northland Journal, for the last 15 years, has been the only magazine dedicated to sharing and preserving the history and heritage of the Northeast Kingdom. The monthly magazine is filled with stories of the Kingdom from an earlier time as told by the people who lived it. Each issue is also filled with historic photos of the region. The Journal comes in print and electronic versions.

