Darcie McCann: A Champion of the Northeast Kingdom Mourns the Loss of Her Husband

For many years, Darcie McCann has been the public face of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce. As the executive director of the organization, she helps promote the Northeast Kingdom and its businesses to the rest of the world. She has been a true friend to the Kingdom and to those of us who live here, including business owners such as myself. Her biggest supporter was her husband of almost 30 years, Doug Steward.

Today Darcie is in mourning. Last night Doug passed away from cancer. Darcie and Doug’s marriage was one based on loyalty and honoring their vows – “Until Death Do Us Part”. I cannot begin to fathom the pain she must feel in losing her soulmate. The following are Darcie’s words: