Darcie McCann: A Champion of the Northeast Kingdom Mourns the Loss of Her Husband

For many years, Darcie McCann has been the public face of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce. As the executive director of the organization, she helps promote the Northeast Kingdom and its businesses to the rest of the world. She has been a true friend to the Kingdom and to those of us who live here, including business owners such as myself. Her biggest supporter was her husband of almost 30 years, Doug Steward.
Today Darcie is in mourning. Last night Doug passed away from cancer. Darcie and Doug’s marriage was one based on loyalty and honoring their vows – “Until Death Do Us Part”. I cannot begin to fathom the pain she must feel in losing her soulmate. The following are Darcie’s words:
“My heart is absolutely broken. I lost my husband of nearly 30 years, my best friend and soul mate today after only 12 days of being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. My apologies for not getting to some of you personally, but this all happened so fast. Will post later on arrangements. Love you with all my heart Doug Steward. “
Doug’s passing also should serve as a reminder to all of us how fleeting life can be, and how our plans can suddenly change, and that there is no guarantee of a tomorrow.
I send my deepest sympathies to Darcie and her entire family, and may the people of the Kingdom rally around her – a woman who has done so much to make this little corner of the world a little bit better place to live.