The man who brought us the Can-Am Speedway in Coventry, VT, Charlie Nadeau, has passed away. Charlie was a lifelong businessman. During the 1980s, as the owner of Nadeau’s Landfill on the Airport Road in Coventry, he transformed a section of it until a dirt race track. People came from near and far to have several years’ worth of fun. The track was a real family affair for the entire Nadeau family.

Our deepest sympathies to the Nadeau family.

Rest in Peace, Charlie.