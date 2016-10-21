Buy a Subscription to Vermont’s Northland Journal

The November issue of Vermont’s Northland Journal is ready for shipment. If you aren’t yet a subscriber, subscribe now and your first issue will go out in the coming shipment.

For the last 14 years, the Journal has been the only magazine dedicated to sharing and preserving the history and heritage of the Northeast Kingdom. The monthly magazine, which comes in both print and electronic versions, is filled with stories of the Kingdom from an earlier time as told by the people who lived it. Each issue is also filled with historic photos of the tri-county region.

Included in this post are some of the photos you’ll see with stories in the November issue.

To subscribe to the Journal send a check or money order for $25 (12 monthly issues), or $45 (24 monthly issues) to Vermont’s Northland Journal, PO Box 812, Derby, VT 05829. Prices are based on delivery in the United States. Or subscribe online HERE. If you prefer to order by phone using a credit card, call our office manager, Emily Brugman, at (802) 487-0254. (Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time).

If you would like to see an actual electronic version – which is identical to the print version, click HERE

Questions/Advertising:

If you have questions, or if you’d like to advertise in the Journal, please email northlandjournal@gmail.com .