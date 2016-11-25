Buy a Piece of VT’s Northeast Kingdom for Christmas

If you have somebody in your life who loves the Northeast Kingdom, Vermont’s Northland Journal will make for a perfect Christmas gift.

For almost 15 years, the Northland Journal has been the only magazine dedicated to sharing and preserving the history and heritage of the Northeast Kingdom. The monthly magazine is filled with stories of the Kingdom from an earlier time as told by the people who lived it. Each issue is also filled with historic photos of the region. The Journal comes in print and electronic versions. These photos, which are from the Northland Journal Collection, are of the early days of the Jay Peak Resort.

To view an entire copy of the Journal click HERE

To subscribe to the Journal send a check or money order for $25 (12 monthly issues), or $45 (24 monthly issues) to Vermont’s Northland Journal, PO Box 812, Derby, VT 05829. Or subscribe online HERE

Prices are based on delivery in the United States. Also check out our website HERE

If you have questions, email northlandjournal@gmail.com











