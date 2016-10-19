A Milkman Tells the History of Elmwood Dairy

Remember the days when the milkman went door-to-door delivering milk? One of those milkmen was Dean Palin of Derby. His parents founded Elmwood Dairy. The dairy was first located on the Holland Road in Derby, a short distance from the village of Derby Line. In 1949, the Palin family built a new bottling facility on the lower end of the Derby Road in Newport (in the building where the North Country School of Dance and other businesses are located today). Today (Wednesday, October 19) Dean shared with me the history of the diary. He also shared with me a few photos in his collection, including those seen here. A future issue of the Journal will include an article about his memories of the dairy, including his time as a milkman. I’m still looking for more photos relating to the history of the diary. Please email them to northlandjournal@gmail.com . Also feel free to share your own memories. – Scott

