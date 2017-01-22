Renowned Author Howard Frank Mosher Announces he is in Hospice

Howard Frank Mosher of Irasburg is an amazing author and one of my biggest supporters in my life as a writer. For that matter, he believed in me long before I believed in myself. He has been a mentor to many other aspiring writers in their journeys. That is just the kind of guy he is – a stand up guy who has helped so many people in his life, a man I’ve known for many years – a man my wife, Penny, has known for decades. For that matter, Penny told me many stories about the Moshers – Howard and Phyllis and their children – Jake and Annie Mosher – long before I met them. She particularly told me how they were always helping people.

Today Howard wrote the saddest news imaginable on his FB page. It is not a piece of fiction that he is renowned for, although I wish it was. No, today he announced he is in hospice and preparing for the end of his journey. Penny and I cannot say how sorry we are for this wonderful, wonderful family. We are are thinking of all of them during this time, and as a writer, I commend him for even being able to write about the end. Thank you Howard for everything you have done for the two of us, and thank you for sharing your talents with the world, including helping preserve the history and culture of Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom.

With Love,

Scott and Penny

The following are Howard’s words:

Well, the best laid plans, as they say. In early December I thought I had an upper respiratory bug that has been going around. Well, it didn’t seem to respond to antibiotics, so I had a chest X-ray and a CAT scan that found cancer, and plenty of it, in my lungs. Then a PET scan showed tumors in lots of other places. I thought I would wait until I had a definite diagnosis and was in treatment before sharing this news with you all. Well, a week ago I learned that what I have is a very aggressive and all but untreatable form of cancer that was apparently induced by the radiation treatments I had for prostate cancer nine years ago. I am grateful for those nine good years. In less than two months, though, I have gone from feeling pretty good to being in hospice care. Our kids and grandkids have been with us, and I’m comfortable. I’m also grateful for all my bookseller friends, writer friends, reader friends and friends in general who have been so supportive of me and my work over these many years.

Phillis, my beloved wife of 52 years, has agreed to keep you informed of the status of POINTS NORTH as the publication date draws near. She’ll use this Facebook page (under her own name) as well as my other social media sites. I am happy to leave you all with the gift of what may be my best book in POINTS NORTH. Enjoy it with my compliments.